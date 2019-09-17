Kiev Hopes for Soonest Release of All Compatriots Detained in Russia, Donbas - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko expressed hope for the soonest release of all Ukrainians detained in Russia and Donbas.

"We hope that in the near future we will be able to return all detainees from Russian prisons and from the occupied territories in Donbas and Crimea," Prystaiko said aired by ICTV broadcaster.

On September 7, Russia and Ukraine each released 35 convicted and detained persons, including Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who was sentenced to 20 years in Russia for plotting acts of terrorism in Crimea, and 24 Ukrainian sailors who were accused of violating the Russian maritime border during the Kerch Strait incident. RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky also returned to Russia after being held in Ukrainian custody for over a year. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the next stage of the detainee release is under preparation.