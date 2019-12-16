Kiev Hopes New Ceasefire in Donbas to Be Announced on December 20-21 - Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Kiev expects that the new ceasefire in Ukraine's breakaway Donbas region will be announced on Friday or Saturday, and after that it will be clear whether further progress is possible, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said in an interview with the UNIAN news agency.

The Normandy Four leaders have called for ensuring a new ceasefire in Donbas by the end of the year in their joint communique, released as a result of the summit on Donbas crisis settlement, held in Paris on December 9.

"Stable, constant and comprehensive ceasefire. This will be announced on December 20 or December 21. And we will see whether further progress is possible," Prystaiko said.