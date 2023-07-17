MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that Kiev will keep exporting grain via the Black Sea corridor without participation of Russia, and Ukraine is waiting for confirmation of readiness from Turkey and the United Nations, Zelenskyy's spokesman Sergii Nykyforov said on Monday.

Nykyforov shared on social media Zelenskyy's statement recalling that there were two agreements that were part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative ” one between Ukraine, Turkey and the UN, and another one between Russia, Turkey and the UN. Zelenskyy also added that Russia terminated its agreement with the UN and Turkey.

"Not with us (Ukraine). We (Russia and Ukraine) had no agreements. After receiving Russia's official signal, (on termination of the grain deal) I instructed our Foreign Ministry to prepare our official signals to the UN and Turkey so that I, the president of Ukraine, can receive response on weather they are ready to continue our initiative," Zelenskyy said in an interview, as quoted by Nykyforov on social media.

According to Kiev, international companies that own ships have confirmed their readiness to "continue the supply of grain"