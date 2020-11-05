UrduPoint.com
Kiev Hopes To Resolve Conflict With Hungary Over Ukraine's Elections - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that he hoped that the conflict with Hungary over the local elections would remain in the past.

On October 25, the local elections were held in Ukraine.  In a Facebook post, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto  called on the Hungarians living in Ukraine to back the ethnic-Hungarian party. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said it was "deeply disappointed" with Budapest's "direct interference in Ukraine's internal affairs."

"We must leave this episode of interference in the electoral process in Ukraine in the past. Hungary took a step, we responded.

We acted tough because it is a matter of principle. I hope that this episode will remain in the past, the emotions will subside and we will return to a substantive conversation with our Hungarian partners on all issues on the agenda," Kuleba said during a briefing.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of Hungary, Istvan Iydyarto, over political agitation by Hungarian officials. Kiev also banned two Hungarian high-ranking officials from entering the country for campaigning in the Zakarpattia region. Szijjarto called Ukraine's decision to ban the entry of two Hungarian government officials "pathetic and pointless."

