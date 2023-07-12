Open Menu

Kiev Hopes To Sign Security Assurances At 2024 NATO Summit In Washington

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Kiev Hopes to Sign Security Assurances at 2024 NATO Summit in Washington

Kiev expects to sign security assurances for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Washington in 2024, which will be in effect until the country joins the alliance, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Kiev expects to sign security assurances for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Washington in 2024, which will be in effect until the country joins the alliance, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the G7 countries announced the creation of a multilateral framework program that could provide long-term security arrangements for Ukraine.

"It is important that before the NATO summit in Washington in 2024, we have won the war and signed security assurances for our countries. They will be valid until the moment we join NATO," Yermak said on Telegram.

