Kiev Hospitals See Highest Number of COVID-19 Patients Since Beginning of Pandemic - Mayor

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Kiev hospitals are more full than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, Vitaliy Klitschko, the mayor of Ukraine's capital, said on Friday.

"The number of hospitalized patients is rising. Today the capital's hospitals have the biggest number of ill people since the pandemic started, including those who are in a serious condition and need oxygen therapy.

I can say the situation is quite worrying," Klitschko said during the briefing broadcasted by the Kiev administration.

The mayor said that 2,548 people, including 14 children and 689 in serious condition, are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Kiev hospitals, with 57 percent of beds occupied.

According to Ukraine's health ministry, the country has registered about 1.4 million COVID cases, from which more than 1.2 million people have recovered and 27,915 died.