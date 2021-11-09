Kiev Ignores All DPR Requests Related to Staromarievka Seizure - DPR Foreign Minister

Kiev ignored all the requests of the self-proclaimed Donbas People's Republic (DPR) representative office in the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) related to the capture of the Staromarievka settlement in Donbas' gray zone, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said in an interview with Sputnik

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Kiev ignored all the requests of the self-proclaimed Donbas People's Republic (DPR) representative office in the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) related to the capture of the Staromarievka settlement in Donbas' gray zone, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to the DPR Foreign Ministry, the Ukrainian armed forces seized the settlement, hung out a Ukrainian flag there and equipped ditches.

"We tried to get the coordination mechanism involved, we informed the Ukrainian representatives in the JCCC that such activities must be stopped, as this is a very significant violation. But the Ukrainian side totally ignored all the attempts to stop the escalation via diplomatic means," Nikonorova said.