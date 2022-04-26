Kiev Imitates Negotiations, Zelenskyy Often Contradicts Himself - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Kiev imitates negotiations, while Volodymyr Zelenskyy, being an actor, plays, often contradicting himself, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"They are imitating negotiations," the minister said on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Channel One.

"What the West perceives as Zelenskyy's talented presentation of his interests and approaches is such a specific thing. If you look not at the external manifestations of his talents ” he is a good actor, and plus there are funny things in external manifestations that show in what state he sometimes is, ” but if you look closely and read the essence of what he says, you will find a thousand contradictions there," Lavrov added.