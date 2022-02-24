Kiev Implements Provocations Based on 'White Helmets' Templates - Russian Defense Ministry

The Ukrainian Security Service is preparing and already implementing provocations similar to those carried out by the Western-supported "White Helmets" in Syria, with staged videos of civilian casualties, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Ukrainian Security Service is preparing and already implementing provocations similar to those carried out by the Western-supported "White Helmets" in Syria, with staged videos of civilian casualties, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

"We are drawing media's attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Security Service is preparing and already implementing provocations based on the well-known 'White Helmets' templates. Staged video recordings with alleged 'mass casualties' among the civilian population of Ukraine have been carried out in Ukrainian cities," Konashenkov said.

The spokesman added that these videos are being distributed through Telegram channels and other social networks.

He specified that "their objective is to accuse Russia of allegedly not selective and disproportionate strikes to intimidate civilians and broadcast of Western media."

Konashenkov said that the Russian troops do not target the civilian population of Ukraine and do not carry out military strikes against Ukrainian cities.

At the same time, the spokesman noted that the Ukrainian armed forces continue shelling "peaceful cities" of the breakaway Donbas region, adding that "there are casualties among the civilian population of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics."