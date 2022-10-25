Kiev in Fuss After Russian Statement sin 'Dirty Bomb' - Mission

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Kiev regime is experiencing a fuss because of the Russian statements about the dirty bomb and there are signals that they are trying to curtail this program, Russian deputy envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Kiev regime is experiencing a fuss because of the Russian statements about the dirty bomb and there are signals that they are trying to curtail this program, Russian deputy envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.

"There has been fuss in the leading circles of Kiev because of the statements of the Russian Federation on the dirty bomb, there are signals that they are trying to 'curtail' this program," the statement said.

On Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu expressed to his French, UK, US and Turkish counterparts his concern that Kiev, according to credible sources in various countries, including Ukraine, was preparing a provocation related to the detonation of a dirty bomb on its own territory, in order to blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction.

According to the sources, Kiev has already begun the practical implementation of this plan under the guidance of its Western curators, with the work to create the bomb already at the final stage.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in turn, denied the allegations and said that Kiev remained committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty. The top diplomats of France, the UK, and the US also rejected Russia's claims as false and said that "the world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation."

