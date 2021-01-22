Kiev In Talks On Purchasing 1Mln Doses Of Vaccines Against COVID-19 - Mayor
Fri 22nd January 2021
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Kiev is in talks with foreign producers on purchasing a total of 1 million doses of different coronavirus vaccines, Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, said on Friday.
"I use all my international contacts and links to provide Kiev residents with vaccines.
This is about purchasing 1 million doses of vaccines for inoculating 500,000 Kiev residents ... The city authorities have reached preliminary agreements with certain producers," Klitschko said at a briefing.