MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The Ukrainian terrorist activity has intensified in Russia's new regions with the assistance of the United States and their allies, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"Kiev is increasing terrorist activity with the assistance of the United States and its allies," Patrushev told reporters.

The council instructed to organize additional anti-terror measures in new regions to neutralize saboteurs, Patrushev added.

"Attempts to destabilize the socio-political situation and undermine the constitutional order will be severely suppressed in accordance with Russian legislation," Patrushev said.