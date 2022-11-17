UrduPoint.com

Kiev Informed IAEA About Blackouts At NPPs In Western Ukraine - Director General

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Kiev Informed IAEA About Blackouts at NPPs in Western Ukraine - Director General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Kiev has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about blackouts at a number of nuclear power plants (NPPs) in west Ukraine prepped for a visit by agency's experts in November-December, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.

The IAEA announced Monday it would send missions in the coming weeks to several Ukrainian NPPs, including South Ukraine, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs, as well as to Chernobyl. Earlier on Wednesday, Grossi said that IAEA missions to four nuclear power plants in Ukraine have been scheduled for November and December.

"Ukraine's Khmelnytskyy Nuclear Power Plant (KhNPP) lost all access to the electricity grid yesterday due to military attacks in the country, forcing it to temporarily rely on diesel generators for back-up power, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said today, citing information he had received from Ukrainian authorities," the agency said.

According to the IAEA, the connection of the KhNPP to the power grid was lost on November 15 at 18:35 local time due to Russian strikes against the country's energy infrastructure.

"Another nuclear power plant also located in western Ukraine - Rivne - lost the connection to one of its 750 kV power lines yesterday afternoon. As a result, the plant reduced its power output, and one of its four units was automatically disconnected. At 04:00 today, the plant increased the power of one of its other units to continue supplying electricity to the Ukrainian network," the IAEA added.

On Tuesday, Russia conducted another series of strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, dubbed by Energy Minister German Galushchenko the most massive missile attack since the beginning of the Russian military operation in late February,

Earlier in the month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russia's strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure that began on October 10, in response to the bombing attack on the Crimean bridge. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.

Related Topics

Attack Electricity Ukraine Russia Nuclear German Visit Khmelnytskyy Rivne Chernobyl Kiev February October November December All From

Recent Stories

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisc ..

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisclosure Deals in Sexual Assault ..

2 hours ago
 Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing p ..

Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing person issue

2 hours ago
 Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Hap ..

Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Happen in Next Few Weeks - Top US ..

2 hours ago
 President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2 ..

President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2022

2 hours ago
 Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" ..

Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" for selling Toshakhana gifts

2 hours ago
 Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit ..

Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit cattle farmers

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.