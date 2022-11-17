Kiev Informed IAEA About Blackouts at NPPs in Western Ukraine - Director General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Kiev has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about blackouts at a number of nuclear power plants (NPPs) in west Ukraine prepped for a visit by agency's experts in November-December, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.

The IAEA announced Monday it would send missions in the coming weeks to several Ukrainian NPPs, including South Ukraine, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs, as well as to Chernobyl. Earlier on Wednesday, Grossi said that IAEA missions to four nuclear power plants in Ukraine have been scheduled for November and December.

"Ukraine's Khmelnytskyy Nuclear Power Plant (KhNPP) lost all access to the electricity grid yesterday due to military attacks in the country, forcing it to temporarily rely on diesel generators for back-up power, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said today, citing information he had received from Ukrainian authorities," the agency said.

According to the IAEA, the connection of the KhNPP to the power grid was lost on November 15 at 18:35 local time due to Russian strikes against the country's energy infrastructure.

"Another nuclear power plant also located in western Ukraine - Rivne - lost the connection to one of its 750 kV power lines yesterday afternoon. As a result, the plant reduced its power output, and one of its four units was automatically disconnected. At 04:00 today, the plant increased the power of one of its other units to continue supplying electricity to the Ukrainian network," the IAEA added.

On Tuesday, Russia conducted another series of strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, dubbed by Energy Minister German Galushchenko the most massive missile attack since the beginning of the Russian military operation in late February,

Earlier in the month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russia's strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure that began on October 10, in response to the bombing attack on the Crimean bridge. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.