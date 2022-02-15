Kiev-Initiated OSCE Consultations Will Be Held at 14:00 GMT Tuesday - Polish Chairmanship

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The consultations on the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence and security building measures within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), requested by Kiev, will take place on Tuesday at 14:00 GMT, the Polish delegation, the current OSCE chair, said.

