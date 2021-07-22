Kiev Initiates Consultations With Germany, EU on Nord Stream 2 - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Ukraine has officially initiated consultations with the European Commission and Germany on Nord Stream 2, believing that the project violates the principles of diversification of the EU Energy Union, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

"Under art. 274 of the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, Ukraine is officially initiating consultations with @EU_Commission & Germany on NS2, which threatens Ukraine's security, violates the diversification principle of the EU Energy Union. Notes to Brussels & Berlin already sent," Kuleba said on Twitter.