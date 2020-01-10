Kiev Insists Iran Grant Full Access to Probe Into Ukrainian Airline Crash - Envoy to UN

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Ukraine insists that Iran grants it full access to the investigation into the fatal crash of Boeing 737-800 outside Tehran, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya told reporters on Thursday.

"We insist Iran give us full access to the investigation and to the materials of the investigation and I call on everyone to avoid any speculations," Kyslytsya said.

The Ukrainian airliner with 176 people on board came down on Wednesday morning shortly after taking off from Tehran. The same day, Iran fired several ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases hosting US troops in retaliation for the US killing of a top Iranian general.