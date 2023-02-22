Kiev Intends to Extend Grain Deal for at Least Another Year - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Ukraine intends to ask Turkey and the UN to start negotiations on extending the grain deal, seeking to prolong it for at least another year, Yuriy Vaskov, Ukraine's deputy minister of infrastructure, said in an interview with Reuters.

Kiev will send a formal proposal on the need to work on an extension this week, the official said.

"We will request ... to extend it not for 120 days but for at least one year because the Ukrainian and global agricultural market needs to be able to plan these volumes (of exports) in the long term," Vaskov said.

Ukraine will also ask to include the ports of Mykolaiv in the deal.