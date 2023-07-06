Open Menu

Kiev Intends To Keep Fighting, Europe Ready For Talks - Lukashenko

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that Europe is ready for peace talks on Ukraine, the United States will be ready for negotiations after Ukraine's counter offensive, while Kiev intends to keep fighting.

"I'm trying to explain, to name the reasons why we need to start negotiations now. The position of the West is this: Europe is ready to negotiate now, European countries, including France.

And, perhaps, especially France. This is a war in our house. Therefore, it is necessary to negotiate while it is possible," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

Lukashenko added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to keep fighting, even "until the last Ukrainian."

"The US is in the middle. They will be ready to negotiate after the counteroffensive," the Belarusian president said, adding that China can play a crucial role in the settlement in Ukraine.

