Kiev Intends To Strike At Nuclear Waste Storage To Incriminate Moscow - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Kiev Intends to Strike at Nuclear Waste Storage to Incriminate Moscow - Russian Military

Kiev is considering strikes on a radioactive waste storage facility at the former Prydniprovsky Chemical Plant in the city of Kamianske in Dnipropetrovsk region in order to put the blame on Russia, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Kiev is considering strikes on a radioactive waste storage facility at the former Prydniprovsky Chemical Plant in the city of Kamianske in Dnipropetrovsk region in order to put the blame on Russia, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Saturday.

"Ukraine's leadership is seriously considering strikes on the radioactive waste storage facility at the former Prydniprovsky Chemical Plant in the city of Kamianske in the Dnipropetrovsk region," Kirillov said during a briefing.

Kirillov noted that the storage facility is in critical condition because funds allocated by the European Union for its maintenance had been mismanaged.

Kirillov said at the same briefing that the Russian Defense Ministry has information that the United States is preparing provocations to accuse Moscow of using weapons of mass destruction including chemical, biological and nuclear in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

