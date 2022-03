Kiev Intensified Shelling of Donbas in February Preparing for Offensive - Russian Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Ukrainian armed forces intensified artillery shelling of Donbas using prohibited large-caliber artillery weapons in February, preparing for an offensive by the Ukrainian strike group, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The Ukrainian armed forces intensified artillery shelling of Donbas using prohibited large-caliber artillery weapons in February, preparing for an offensive by the Ukrainian strike group, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

"Starting already in February 2022, Ukrainian troops had intensified exponentially their shelling of Donbas from prohibited large-caliber artillery weapons," Konashenkov said at a briefing.

He also claimed that amid its rhetoric about the aspiration for peace, Kiev launched extensive artillery preparations to conduct an offensive by a strike force group, which was pulled to eastern Ukraine, with the support of aircraft and missile systems.