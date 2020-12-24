UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Interested In Deepening Strategic Partnership With Baku - Ukrainian President

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Kiev Interested in Deepening Strategic Partnership With Baku - Ukrainian President

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday wished his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, a happy birthday and noted that Kiev was interested in deepening his country's strategic partnership with Baku.

"My sincere congratulations to @presidentaz.

I wish you good health, inspiration and success for the benefit of the Azerbaijani people. I will be glad to welcome you in #Kyiv. [Ukraine] is interested in further deepening its strategic partnership with #Azerbaijan," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

The Azerbaijani president, who has been in office since 2003, turns 59 on December 24.

Related Topics

Twitter Baku Kiev December

Recent Stories

Misbahul Haq parts ways with Islamabad United

11 minutes ago

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah academy organises lecture on &#039;Sharjah ..

1 hour ago

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

1 hour ago

China's Dalian collects 2.13 mln samples for coron ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.