Kiev Interested in Deepening Strategic Partnership With Baku - Ukrainian President

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday wished his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, a happy birthday and noted that Kiev was interested in deepening his country's strategic partnership with Baku.

"My sincere congratulations to @presidentaz.

I wish you good health, inspiration and success for the benefit of the Azerbaijani people. I will be glad to welcome you in #Kyiv. [Ukraine] is interested in further deepening its strategic partnership with #Azerbaijan," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

The Azerbaijani president, who has been in office since 2003, turns 59 on December 24.