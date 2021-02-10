Kiev Interested in Expanding Cooperation With NATO in Black Sea Region - Prime Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Kiev is working to expand cooperation with NATO in the Black Sea region, in 2021 there are plans to conduct a number of joint exercises with the Alliance's countries, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

Earlier, a law came into force in Ukraine allowing Armed Forces units of other states to the country's territory in 2021 to participate in multinational exercises.

As reported by the Ukrainian presidential press service, in total, eight multinational exercises are expected to be conducted in the country.

There are plans to involve about 21,000 Ukrainian servicemen and about 11,000 foreign ones in them. In particular, the talk is about multinational exercises: Ukraine-US drills Rapid Trident 2021, Sea Breeze 2021, Ukrainian-Romanian exercises Riverine 2021, Ukrainian-Polish drills Three Swords 2021, Ukrainian-UK exercises Warrior Watcher 2021 and others.