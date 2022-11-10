Kiev Invites Turkey, UN to Extend Grain Deal for Year - Deputy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Ukraine proposed that the United Nations and Turkey extend the grain deal for a year and expand its operation to the ports of the Mykolaiv region, Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Yuriy Vaskov said on Thursday.

"Ukraine proposed that Turkey and the UN continue the grain deal for at least a year, as well as expand the initiative to the ports of the south of the Mykolaiv region, which provided 35% of Ukrainian food exports," Vaskov said, as quoted by Ukrainian broadcaster Pryamiy.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Ukraine via the Black Sea.

On October 29, Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in Sevastopol. On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was returning to the deal after receiving written guarantees from Ukraine on refraining from using the grain corridor for military purposes, following mediation by Turkey and the UN. Kiev denied providing any additional guarantees.

The deal will expire on November 19.