Kiev Invites US to Sign Free Trade Zone Agreement - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Ukraine has invited the United States to sign an agreement on a free trade zone, and is also constantly raising the issue of obtaining a visa-free entry regime for Ukrainian citizens, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"We are constantly raising the issue of visa-free travel with our American partners. By the way, with Canada as well, and with Britain, and we have already made progress in these issues, there is a policy of small steps there, because the policies of these countries are very conservative," Kuleba said on the Freedom of Speech program on ICTV.

"We have an initiative that we proposed to the Americans - this is a free trade zone between Ukraine and the United States, because we want to strengthen our economy. And we all understand that in order to fight, you need money, and you need to earn it, thanks to the fact that you have a strong economy to create reserves and then spend them on defense," he said.