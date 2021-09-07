UrduPoint.com

Kiev Invites US To Sign Free Trade Zone Agreement - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 02:40 AM

Kiev Invites US to Sign Free Trade Zone Agreement - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Ukraine has invited the United States to sign an agreement on a free trade zone, and is also constantly raising the issue of obtaining a visa-free entry regime for Ukrainian citizens, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"We are constantly raising the issue of visa-free travel with our American partners. By the way, with Canada as well, and with Britain, and we have already made progress in these issues, there is a policy of small steps there, because the policies of these countries are very conservative," Kuleba said on the Freedom of Speech program on ICTV.

"We have an initiative that we proposed to the Americans - this is a free trade zone between Ukraine and the United States, because we want to strengthen our economy. And we all understand that in order to fight, you need money, and you need to earn it, thanks to the fact that you have a strong economy to create reserves and then spend them on defense," he said. 

Related Topics

Ukraine Canada Progress United States Money All Agreement

Recent Stories

&#039;Lamat Shaml&#039; wins 28th edition of UAE P ..

&#039;Lamat Shaml&#039; wins 28th edition of UAE President&#039;s Cup World Seri ..

36 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince review bilat ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral ties, regional issues

51 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

2 hours ago
 EAD Secretary-General highlights importance of col ..

EAD Secretary-General highlights importance of collective youth action at IUCN G ..

2 hours ago
 IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of gover ..

IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of government communications with 79 A ..

4 hours ago
 Anti-dengue measures reviewed in Faisalabad

Anti-dengue measures reviewed in Faisalabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.