Kiev Keeps Training Special Troops to Attack Breakaway Regions, Deploys Drones - Luhansk

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Ukrainian armed forces continue to train special troops for a quick deployment to the rear of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and have begun to actively deploy drones at the line of contact in Donbas, a Luhansk spokesman said on Sunday.

Luhansk has warned that Kiev plans to use aviation in the event of an offensive in the Donbas region, while Donetsk reported that 150,000 Ukrainian troops have been amassed at the line of contact.

"As we have reported earlier, units of the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces are being prepared for combat as a tactical airborne assault force to be deployed to the rear areas of the republic," the spokesman said.

Additionally, the Ukrainian forces have increased aerial reconnaissance using drones near the settlements of Sizoye and Bolotnoye controlled by Kiev in Donbas in violation of the Minsk agreements, the spokesman noted.