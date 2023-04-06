Kiev Killed Its Own Servicemen Yesterday in Extremely Cynical, Cruel Way - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Kiev destroyed its own servicemen yesterday, it behaves extremely cynically and cruelly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Yesterday a group was surrounded near the front line. I believe it was 14 servicemen of the Ukrainian army that surrendered.

But it was getting late, and our people left several military there with them. They did not even guard them to get them out of the combat zone this morning. The enemy put 300 shells in one place, destroyed all its servicemen. Unfortunately, our people have also suffered, but they do not spare even their own. They behave extremely cynically and cruelly," Putin said at a meeting with acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin.