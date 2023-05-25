MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Kiev may attempt to carry out another resonant provocation, which may involve a storage facility with spent nuclear fuel in Kharkiv, taking into account the lack of Ukraine military gains, an informed source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Given the lack of military gains of the Kiev regime in the confrontation with Russia, there is a high probability that it will attempt to carry out another resonant provocation. This act could be the explosion of a spent nuclear fuel storage facility in Kharkiv and the subsequent accusation of Moscow in launching a missile attack on the nuclear facility," the source said.

There are several nuclear rectors in Kharkiv that could become targets of the planned terrorist attack of Kiev, the source underscores.