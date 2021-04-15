UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Lodges Protest With Russia Over Partial Closure Of Black Sea Waters For Drills

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 09:00 PM

Kiev Lodges Protest With Russia Over Partial Closure of Black Sea Waters for Drills

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Thursday lodged a protest with Moscow over the closure of a part of the Black Sea for holding military drills

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Thursday lodged a protest with Moscow over the closure of a part of the Black Sea for holding military drills.

"Russia has announced the closure of a part of the Black Sea starting from next week and until October in the direction of the Kerch Strait for warships and state vessels of other countries under the pretext of holding military exercises. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry lodges a resolute protest with Russia over these actions, and demands immediate cancellation of the decision on the illegal closure of some maritime areas of the Black Sea," the statement said.

According to the ministry, Kiev views these actions as a violation of norms and principles of international law, since Ukraine has the right to regulate shipping in these areas of the Black Sea.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the scheduled military drills should not be interpreted as a manifestation of aggression. According to her, the scale of these exercises does not exceed the scale of maneuvers of previous years, and "looks much more modest than the exercises of the armed forces of Ukraine and NATO countries."

On Monday, the G7 foreign ministers and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, expressed concerns over the Russian armed forces' movement on the border with Ukraine and in Crimea, and called for de-escalation. Russia maintains that the troop movement is aimed at ensuring national security in response to NATO's build-up near Russia's border.

Related Topics

NATO Protest Ukraine Moscow Russia Resolute Kerch Kiev October Border From

Recent Stories

Diamer-Bhasha Dam's Cableway Bridge-2 be made oper ..

2 minutes ago

EU-UK trade deal passes key vote in European Parli ..

2 minutes ago

Iran to Abandon JCPOA Talks in Vienna If They Are ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Diplomat's Statement on 'Nuclear Status' ..

2 minutes ago

Minister visits Ramazan bazaar

6 minutes ago

Distt admin delivers corona preventive material to ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.