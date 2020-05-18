Kiev Looks to Renegotiate Trade Part of Association Agreement With EU - Foreign Minister

Kiev is eyeing a renegotiated trade deal with the European Union under the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has told the RBC-Ukraine news agency

The statement echoes announcements by former Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk that Kiev intends to mint new conditions in the trade chapters of the association agreement because of a changing dynamic in the trade relationship.

"There will be an update of the trading part. Ukraine has already sent a concept paper to the European Commission on how we see it, what we should focus on, we are waiting for feedback from them. This week I spoke with the EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Policy Oliver Varhelyi.

We discussed this issue with him, agreed to accelerate the consideration of our proposals in the European Commission," Kuleba said to the business news publication.

The minister declined to divulge any additional details.

The Ukraine-EU Association Agreement was signed in 2014 and came into full effect in 2016.

The deal is seen as a key agreement to Ukraine's path to potential EU membership and former President Viktor Yanukovich's postponement of the signing played a major role in the outbreak of the Euromaidan protests, as well as his eventual ouster.

The agreement establishes a free trade area between the two sides and postulates interaction on defense, migration, jurisdiction and more.