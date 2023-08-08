Open Menu

Kiev Loses 210 Military In Donetsk Direction Over Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Kiev Loses 210 Military in Donetsk Direction Over Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 210 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Russian armed forces have repelled 18 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction over the given period, the ministry said in a statement.

"Up to 210 military personnel, one tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, six pickup trucks and three D-30 howitzers were destroyed (in the Donetsk direction)," the statement read.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russia has repelled nine counterattacks by Ukraine, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 110 military, three vehicles, as well as two D-20 howitzers.

Another three attacks by Kiev have been repulsed in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, where Ukraine has lost 80 military.

In the South Donetsk direction, Russia has repelled three attacks and Kiev has lost 125 military, eight armored vehicles and two howitzers, the ministry said.

Russian military also defeated Ukrainian troops by preemptive actions in the Zaporizhzhia direction, where Kiev has lost up to 110 military, one tank, five armored vehicles, among other military equipment pieces.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles Kupyansk Donetsk Kiev Tank

Recent Stories

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV ..

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV programme

42 seconds ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative Centre&#039;s plans, activiti ..

52 seconds ago
 CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Liv ..

CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Live CAMON Fashion Night

52 minutes ago
 Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 202 ..

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 2023

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Execut ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Executive Director of Fujairah Cultu ..

1 hour ago
 DoE launches building safety inspections for lique ..

DoE launches building safety inspections for liquefied petroleum gas systems

2 hours ago
Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes vi ..

Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes viral

2 hours ago
 New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' a ..

New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' ahead of Pakistan's Independenc ..

2 hours ago
 Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

3 hours ago
 DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to stre ..

DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to strengthen collaborative action ag ..

3 hours ago
 DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in ..

DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in H1 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World