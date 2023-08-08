Kiev Loses 210 Military in Donetsk Direction Over Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 210 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Russian armed forces have repelled 18 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction over the given period, the ministry said in a statement.

"Up to 210 military personnel, one tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, six pickup trucks and three D-30 howitzers were destroyed (in the Donetsk direction)," the statement read.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russia has repelled nine counterattacks by Ukraine, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 110 military, three vehicles, as well as two D-20 howitzers.

Another three attacks by Kiev have been repulsed in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, where Ukraine has lost 80 military.

In the South Donetsk direction, Russia has repelled three attacks and Kiev has lost 125 military, eight armored vehicles and two howitzers, the ministry said.

Russian military also defeated Ukrainian troops by preemptive actions in the Zaporizhzhia direction, where Kiev has lost up to 110 military, one tank, five armored vehicles, among other military equipment pieces.