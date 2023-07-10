Kiev Loses 275 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 275 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Ukraine made unsuccessful attempts to attack in the Donetsk, Krasnyi Lyman and South Donetsk directions over the given period, the ministry said in a statement, adding that Russian troops have also repelled attacks by Ukraine in the Donetsk People's Republic and the Zaporizhzhia region.

"In the Donetsk direction ... during the hostilities, up to 275 Ukrainian military and foreign mercenaries, one tank and four vehicles were destroyed," the ministry said.

Ukraine's losses in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions amounted to 150 military, the statement added.