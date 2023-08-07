Kiev Loses 360 Military in Donetsk, South Donetsk Directions - Russian Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Kiev lost a total of 360 military in the Donetsk and South Donetsk directions in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday,

"Ukraine lost in total in this direction more than 225 Ukrainian military, three tanks, four armored fighting vehicles, two cars, as well as a D-30 howitzer," the ministry said, commenting on the situation in the South Donetsk direction.

Russia successfully repelled three attack in the Zaporizhzhia direction, attacks in the Donetsk and South Donetsk directions, as well as an attack in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, the ministry added.

"The enemy's losses amounted to up to 135 Ukrainian military, two tanks, six infantry fighting vehicles, three vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers," the ministry said, commenting on the situation in the Donetsk direction.