Open Menu

Kiev Loses 360 Military In Donetsk, South Donetsk Directions - Russian Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Kiev Loses 360 Military in Donetsk, South Donetsk Directions - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Kiev lost a total of 360 military in the Donetsk and South Donetsk directions in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday,

"Ukraine lost in total in this direction more than 225 Ukrainian military, three tanks, four armored fighting vehicles, two cars, as well as a D-30 howitzer," the ministry said, commenting on the situation in the South Donetsk direction.

Russia successfully repelled three attack in the Zaporizhzhia direction, attacks in the Donetsk and South Donetsk directions, as well as an attack in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, the ministry added.

"The enemy's losses amounted to up to 135 Ukrainian military, two tanks, six infantry fighting vehicles, three vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers," the ministry said, commenting on the situation in the Donetsk direction.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Vehicles Donetsk Kiev

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition in November

41 minutes ago
 Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaul ..

Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaullah Tarar

44 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

56 minutes ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on B ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

2 hours ago
 Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn duri ..

Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn during H1&#039;23: Dubai Chamber o ..

2 hours ago
Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discus ..

Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discuss bilateral collaborations

2 hours ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to a ..

Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to acquire controlling stake in le ..

2 hours ago
 Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

3 hours ago
 Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

4 hours ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

5 hours ago

More Stories From World