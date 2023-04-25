UrduPoint.com

Kiev Loses 360 Military, Mercenaries In Donetsk Direction In Past Day - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Kiev Loses 360 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 360 military and mercenaries and 25 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, enemy losses in this (Donetsk) direction amounted to 360 Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries, seven infantry fighting vehicles, eight armored fighting vehicles, seven vehicles, a D-20 howitzer, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems," the ministry said in a statement.

 Assault detachment units continue to actively destroy the enemy in the western part of the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, in the Donetsk direction, the statement read.

"Over the past day, in the interests of supporting assault detachments in the area of the city of Artyomovsk, nine flights were carried out by aviation forces, and 62 fire missions were completed by artillery units," the ministry said.

In the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, Ukraine has lost more than 120 military over the given period, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Russia Vehicles Donetsk

Recent Stories

I faced body shaming at Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill

I faced body shaming at Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill

12 minutes ago
 200+ Chinese business leaders attend DMCC&#039;s C ..

200+ Chinese business leaders attend DMCC&#039;s China Business Day

21 minutes ago
 Industry Development Council meets to discuss enab ..

Industry Development Council meets to discuss enablers, incentives, technology t ..

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference kicks off on 3rd May

Sharjah Animation Conference kicks off on 3rd May

36 minutes ago
 SC, ECP apprised about armyâ€™s deployment for ele ..

SC, ECP apprised about armyâ€™s deployment for election: DG ISPR

38 minutes ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches new pod ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches new podcast to empower changemakers

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.