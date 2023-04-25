Kiev Loses 360 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 360 military and mercenaries and 25 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, enemy losses in this (Donetsk) direction amounted to 360 Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries, seven infantry fighting vehicles, eight armored fighting vehicles, seven vehicles, a D-20 howitzer, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems," the ministry said in a statement.

Assault detachment units continue to actively destroy the enemy in the western part of the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, in the Donetsk direction, the statement read.

"Over the past day, in the interests of supporting assault detachments in the area of the city of Artyomovsk, nine flights were carried out by aviation forces, and 62 fire missions were completed by artillery units," the ministry said.

In the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, Ukraine has lost more than 120 military over the given period, the ministry added.