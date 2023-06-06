Kiev Loses 3,715 Military, 52 Tanks in 3 Days of Fighting - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 3,715 military in three days of fighting, as well as 52 tanks, 7 planes and helicopters, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"In just three days of fighting in all directions, the losses of the armed forces of Ukraine amounted to 3,715 military, 52 tanks, 207 armored combat vehicles, 134 cars, 5 planes, 2 helicopters, 48 field artillery guns and 53 unmanned aerial vehicles," Shoigu said.