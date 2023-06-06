UrduPoint.com

Kiev Loses 3,715 Military, 52 Tanks In 3 Days Of Fighting - Shoigu

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Kiev Loses 3,715 Military, 52 Tanks in 3 Days of Fighting - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 3,715 military in three days of fighting, as well as 52 tanks, 7 planes and helicopters, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"In just three days of fighting in all directions, the losses of the armed forces of Ukraine amounted to 3,715 military, 52 tanks, 207 armored combat vehicles, 134 cars, 5 planes, 2 helicopters, 48 field artillery guns and 53 unmanned aerial vehicles," Shoigu said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles All

Recent Stories

Al Mandous chairs World Meteorological Organisatio ..

Al Mandous chairs World Meteorological Organisation Executive Council meeting

27 minutes ago
 PCFC wins ME Transport and Logistics Inspiration a ..

PCFC wins ME Transport and Logistics Inspiration award for innovative security s ..

41 minutes ago
 ERC, Institute of Applied Technology sign strategi ..

ERC, Institute of Applied Technology sign strategic partnership agreement

42 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi restructures boards o ..

Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi restructures boards of directors of few Sharjah clu ..

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), LAS collaborate to e ..

Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), LAS collaborate to empower Hindu community

56 minutes ago
 DMCC appoints leading construction firm as it prep ..

DMCC appoints leading construction firm as it prepares to launch Uptown Tower

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.