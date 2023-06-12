Kiev Loses 72% of Water From Kakhovka Reservoir - Ukrainian Minister

Ukraine has lost 72% of water from the Kakhovka reservoir following the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, with the drop ongoing, Ruslan Strilets, the Ukrainian minister of environmental protection and natural resources, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Ukraine has lost 72% of water from the Kakhovka reservoir following the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, with the drop ongoing, Ruslan Strilets, the Ukrainian minister of environmental protection and natural resources, said on Monday.

"Ukraine has in fact lost 72% of water from the reservoir, or 14 cubic kilometers (3 trillion gallons) in numbers. Let me remind you that the total volume of water, which was stored in the Kakhovka reservoir and could have been potentially used, was 18 cubic kilometers," Strilets told Ukrainian broadcaster Rada.

He also said that it was difficult to determine at what level the water in the reservoir would stop dropping.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from June 5 to June 6. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas have evacuated the population.

The Kakhovka HPP is the sixth and the last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region.