Kiev Loses 800 Soldiers, 20 Tanks in South Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia Directions - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Ukraine lost more than 800 soldiers and 20 tanks in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In total, in the past day, enemy losses in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions amounted to more than 800 Ukrainian military, 20 tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, 15 armored combat vehicles, two US-made M777 artillery systems, Msta-B and D-30 howitzers, as well as a Grad multiple rocket launcher combat vehicle," the ministry said.

Russian aviation prevented the attack of Ukrainian assault units in the Zaporizhzhia direction near the settlement of Zherebyanky, the ministry added.