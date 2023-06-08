UrduPoint.com

Kiev Loses 945 Soldiers, 33 Tanks, 28 Infantry Vehicles During Fighting On June 7 - Shoigu

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Ukraine has lost 945 military, 33 tanks, 28 infantry fighting vehicles, as well as other weapons during the fighting that took place on June 7, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

"During yesterday's day of fighting, on June 7, the enemy lost 945 soldiers, 33 tanks, 28 infantry fighting vehicles, 38 armored combat vehicles, 3 Polish-made Krab gun-howitzers and other weapons," Shoigu told a briefing.

