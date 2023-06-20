Kiev Loses Nearly 500 Military in Offensive Attempts in Past Day- Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Ukraine has lost nearly 500 military as a result of offensive attempts in the South Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Over the past day, Kiev continued unsuccessful attempts at offensive in the South Donetsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the ministry said in a statement. Russian troops have repelled four attacks by Ukraine near the Vremivka ledge and in the Orikhiv tactical direction.

"The total losses of the enemy in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions over the past day amounted to 260 Ukrainian soldiers, nine tanks, a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, 12 armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, two Msta-B howitzers, as well as an artillery system M777 made in the US," the ministry said.

In the Donetsk direction, Russian troops successfully repelled 10 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka and Marinka.

"During the fighting, up to 220 Ukrainian military, three armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, an Msta-B howitzer, and a US-made M777 artillery system were destroyed (in the Donetsk direction)," the statement added.