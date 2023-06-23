Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Kiev Loses Over 200 Military in 3 Directions in Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Ukraine has lost more than 200 military in the South Donetsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces carry out most active offensive attempts in the South Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions, the ministry said. In the South Donetsk direction, near the Vremivka ledge, Russian troops repulsed three attacks by Ukraine.

"The enemy's total losses over the past day amounted to more than 130 Ukrainian military, five tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, three armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, as well as a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system," the ministry said in a statement.

In the Donetsk direction, Russian troops repelled four attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said.

"During the fighting, more than 90 Ukrainian military, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, D-20 and Msta-B howitzers were destroyed," the statement added.

More Stories From World