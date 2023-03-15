Kiev Loses Over 235 troops in Krasnyi Lyman Direction in 24 Hours - Russian Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Ukraine has lost more than 235 military in the Krasnyi Lyman direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the day, over 235 Ukrainian soldiers, two armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, a D-20 howitzer, two Akatsia and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts, as well as a US-made M777 artillery system were destroyed in this direction," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine also lost up to 160 soldiers, one M777 howitzer, and other equipment in the Donetsk direction in the given period, the ministry added.