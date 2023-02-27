UrduPoint.com

Kiev Loses Over 250 Military, Ammunition Depot On Donetsk Direction In 24 Hours - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Kiev has lost up to 250 military, 12 equipment units on the Donetsk direction and an ammunition depot near Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On the Donetsk direction ...

enemy losses over the past 24 hours in this direction amounted to up to 250 Ukrainian soldiers, two tanks, four armored combat vehicles, five vehicles, and a D-20 howitzer. Near Artyomovsk, located in the Donetsk People's Republic, an ammunition depot of the 72nd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian military was stricken," the ministry said in a statement.

