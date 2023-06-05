UrduPoint.com

Kiev Loses Over 250 Soldiers, 16 Tanks In South Donetsk Direction - Russian Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 03:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the South Donetsk direction after the Russian military repulsed a large-scale offensive amounted to more than 250 soldiers, 16 tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and 21 armored fighting vehicles, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt.

Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

"As a result of the skillful and competent actions of the 'Eastern' group of the (Russian armed) forces, the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 250 personnel, 16 tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, 21 armored fighting vehicles," Konashenkov said.

