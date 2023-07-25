Kiev Loses Over 280 Soldiers, Western Equipment in Donetsk Direction - Moscow

The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 280 military in the Donetsk direction in the past day, with Russia repelling 8 attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 280 military in the Donetsk direction in the past day, with Russia repelling 8 attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to over 280 Ukrainian military, three tanks, five armored combat vehicles, eight pickups, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery unit, two Msta-B howitzers, three Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units, as well as a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar," the ministry said.

Kiev also lost 140 soldiers in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the ministry said.

"The enemy's losses in these directions during the past day amounted to 140 Ukrainian military, one tank, four armored combat vehicles, two cars, a US-made M777 artillery system, a UK-made FH-70 howitzer, two D-20 guns, as well as a Giatsint-S howitzer," the ministry said.