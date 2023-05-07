Kiev Loses Over 340 Soldiers, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 340 soldiers and mercenaries, as well as 13 units of military equipment in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

