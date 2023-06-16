Kiev Loses Over 400 Military in 2 Directions Over Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Ukraine has lost more than 400 military in the South Donetsk and Donetsk directions over the past day as a result of unsuccessful offensive attempts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops continued to suffer significant losses in the course of unsuccessful attempts to conduct offensive operations in these areas, the ministry said in a statement, adding that near the Vremivka ledge, Russia repelled five attacks.

"More than 200 Ukrainian military, five tanks, seven infantry fighting vehicles, five armored fighting vehicles, four vehicles, and two mortar batteries were destroyed (in the South Donetsk direction) over the past day," the ministry said.

In the Donetsk direction, Russian troops repulsed five enemy attacks, the ministry said.

"During the fighting, up to 215 Ukrainian military, three armored combat vehicles, five vehicles, and two D-20 howitzers were destroyed," the statement read.