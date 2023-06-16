UrduPoint.com

Kiev Loses Over 400 Military In 2 Directions Over Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Kiev Loses Over 400 Military in 2 Directions Over Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Ukraine has lost more than 400 military in the South Donetsk and Donetsk directions over the past day as a result of unsuccessful offensive attempts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops continued to suffer significant losses in the course of unsuccessful attempts to conduct offensive operations in these areas, the ministry said in a statement, adding that near the Vremivka ledge, Russia repelled five attacks.

"More than 200 Ukrainian military, five tanks, seven infantry fighting vehicles, five armored fighting vehicles, four vehicles, and two mortar batteries were destroyed (in the South Donetsk direction) over the past day," the ministry said.

In the Donetsk direction, Russian troops repulsed five enemy attacks, the ministry said.

"During the fighting, up to 215 Ukrainian military, three armored combat vehicles, five vehicles, and two D-20 howitzers were destroyed," the statement read.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles Donetsk

Recent Stories

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

1 hour ago
 Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin t ..

Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin tomorrow

1 hour ago
 PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

2 hours ago
 ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufact ..

ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufacturing Sunflower lanyards

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.