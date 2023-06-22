Open Menu

Kiev Loses Over 400 Military In 4 Directions In Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Kiev Loses Over 400 Military in 4 Directions in Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Kiev has continued its unsuccessful attempts to advance in the South Donetsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Krasnyi Lyman directions, as a result of which Ukrainian troops lost over 400 military in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The Russian armed forces repelled two attacks by Ukrainian troops in the area of the Vremevsky ledge in the South Donetsk direction and also defeated the Ukrainian military in several areas of the Zaporizhzhia direction, the ministry said.

"The total losses of the Ukrainian troops in these (South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia) directions amounted to over 110 people, two tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, eight armored fighting vehicles, two vehicles, and two D-20 howitzers," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Meanwhile, in the Donetsk direction, Russian troops repelled four Ukraine's attacks in the past 24 hours using air strikes and artillery fire, the ministry added.

"Over 185 Ukrainian military, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored fighting vehicles and three vehicles were destroyed during the hostilities (in the Donetsk direction)," the ministry said.

In addition to successes in these three directions, the Russian armed forces also repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Krasnyi Lyman direction in the past 24 hours, destroying at least 135 troops, two armored vehicles, an Akatsiya self-propelled gun and a D-30 howitzer, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

