Kiev Loses Over 450 Soldiers In Donetsk Direction Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Kiev Loses Over 450 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk direction over the past day amounted to 470 servicemen and 20 units of equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"As a result of the strikes, units of the armed forces of Ukraine were hit in the areas of the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Stupochky of the Donetsk People's Republic.

Enemy losses per day in this direction amounted to up to 470 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, three tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, six armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, the Grad self-propelled multiple rocket launcher, and the Msta-B howitzer," the ministry said.

Assault detachments, supported by the Russian airborne forces and the forces of the Southern group of troops, continue to destroy the group of Ukrainian military in the western part of the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, the ministry added.

