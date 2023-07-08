Kiev Loses Over 700 Soldiers in 4 Directions in Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Kiev has continued its unsuccessful attempts to advance in the South Donetsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, South Donetsk and Krasnyi Lyman directions, as a result of which Ukrainian troops lost over 700 military in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The Russian armed forces repelled nine attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction near the towns of Druzhba, Sieverne, Marinka, Pervomaiske, the ministry said.

"The total losses of the Ukrainian troops (in the Donetsk direction) amounted to up to 500 people in killed and wounded, three tanks, six infantry fighting vehicles, four armored fighting vehicles, two vehicles, and two US self-propelled howitzers M109 Paladin, as well as a D-30 howitzer," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Moreover, Russian troops defeated over 170 Ukrainian military and destroyed one CAESAR self-propelled howitzer, one US-made M777 howitzer, two Msta-B howitzers, two D-20 gun-howitzers, and one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

In the Krasnyi Lyman direction, Russian troops defeated over 60 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed three armored vehicles and two D-30 howitzers using air strikes and artillery fire, the ministry also said.