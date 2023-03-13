Kiev Loses Up to 190 Military in Donetsk Direction in 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Ukraine has lost more than 190 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"In the Donetsk direction... over 190 Ukrainian servicemen, three tanks, two armored fighting vehicles, fourteen cars, as well as the Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the ministry said.

Kiev also lost about 110 military in the Krasnyi Lyman direction.