Kiev Loses Up to 200 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 200 military and mercenaries, as well as 11 pieces of military equipment, in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the past day ...

the total losses of the enemy in this (Donetsk) direction amounted to 200 Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, five vehicles and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems," the ministry said in a statement.

Assault detachments continued fighting in the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, supported by airborne units the ministry said, adding that 72 fire missions were completed by artillery units over the past day.